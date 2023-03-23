Five people died from storm-related incidents in the US’ San Francisco Bay Area, local authorities said.

Two San Francisco residents died from injuries in separate incidents related to downed trees on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said on Wednesday.

Three other people died from the extreme weather. One in San Mateo County, another in Walnut Creek, and a third in Oakland.

Fire crews were also working to contain the areas around skyscrapers in San Francisco, where glass and debris fell high from windows that shattered from the strong winds. Crews were working to clear around 700 downed trees across San Francisco, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. logged 78,516 Bay Area customers without power around Wednesday noon. As of Wednesday, more than 8,000 customers in San Francisco remain without power, city officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office issued a “highly recommended evacuation” warning for about 30 homes in Woodside, due to a mudslide that shut down the road.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday morning continued a ground delay notice for the San Francisco International Airport, with an average delay of about an hour for departing flights due to high winds.

