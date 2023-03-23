LIFESTYLEWORLD

Storm kills 5 people in San Francisco Bay Area

NewsWire
0
0

Five people died from storm-related incidents in the US’ San Francisco Bay Area, local authorities said.

Two San Francisco residents died from injuries in separate incidents related to downed trees on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said on Wednesday.

Three other people died from the extreme weather. One in San Mateo County, another in Walnut Creek, and a third in Oakland.

Fire crews were also working to contain the areas around skyscrapers in San Francisco, where glass and debris fell high from windows that shattered from the strong winds. Crews were working to clear around 700 downed trees across San Francisco, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. logged 78,516 Bay Area customers without power around Wednesday noon. As of Wednesday, more than 8,000 customers in San Francisco remain without power, city officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office issued a “highly recommended evacuation” warning for about 30 homes in Woodside, due to a mudslide that shut down the road.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday morning continued a ground delay notice for the San Francisco International Airport, with an average delay of about an hour for departing flights due to high winds.

20230323-072803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Emma Corrin of ‘The Crown’ bats for gender-neutral award categories

    Mumbai: Age-old fishing methods ‘net’ 500 kg garbage in 72 hrs...

    ED, CBI have become instruments of political vendetta: Cong

    Rakul Preet Singh joins the ‘Pawri’