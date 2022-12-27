Tamil OTT original series ‘Story of Things’ is a series of films that explore human stories and emotions that blur the lines between reality and the surreal. The trailer opens with a mellow atmosphere, but it quickly develops into a dark ambience.

‘Story of Things’ is an anthology of 5 episodes, with each narrating a tale of paranormal phenomena witnessed by people in their regular life. The series premieres January 6 on SonyLIV.

“Story of Things is essentially a drama series that overlaps multiple genres. In fact, each episode has a completely different mood, feel and treatment to it based on the core idea of the story,” the director of the series, George K. Antoney, said.

“So, everyone will have something that they enjoy in this series of stories ranging from a bit of fantasy, horror, thriller and suspense to even a light-hearted drama. Thus I am really happy as a creator that these stories gave me an opportunity to express myself and have fun with different genres as I am truly a fan of ‘genre’ films,” Antoney added.

Produced by Chutzpah Films, the five episodes of ‘Story of Things’ feature Aditi Balan, Archana K, Bharath Niwas, Gautami Tadimalla, Linga, Ritika Singh, Roju, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Siddique KM, Vinoth Kishan and Anshita Anand.

‘Story of Things’ is creative produced by Hari Prasad Uday.

