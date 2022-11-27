INDIA

Story-telling festival in Lucknow from today

NewsWire
0
0

A two-day festival ‘Katha Samagam’ will be held at the International Buddha Research Institute from Monday, with the aim of reviving the art of storytelling and encouraging children to adopt the hobby of reading.

Organised by Katharang Foundation, the event will host storytelling sessions and discussions.

Giving this information, Nutan Varishtha, founder of the foundation, said prominent Hindi writers like Padma Shri Vidya Bindu Singh and Shivmurti from Lucknow and Subhash Chander from Delhi will narrate short stories before the audience that will include students from several colleges of Lucknow.

Folktales written in Awadhi, Kannauji, Bundelkhandi and Urdu will also be narrated by writers.

The event will end with the narration of the story ‘Milan’ written by Sanjeev Jaiswal ‘Sanjay’ which will be supported by cultural performances by artistes.

“Excessive use of social media is taking our children and youth away from our rich literary heritage. Our effort is to introduce the young generation with the art of storytelling and inculcate the habit of reading,” she said.

20221127-092604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha: 13 candidates file nominations for Padampur by-poll

    ED takes action against Chinese fintech companies

    Cipla to scale up Remdesivir production 2-fold

    Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes giant boxing gloves to wish Lovlina