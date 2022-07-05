‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 has been a chartbuster since its premiere in May. It broke all kinds of records when the first seven episodes of the season dropped on Netflix in May 2022.

At the time it was announced that the last two episodes of Season 4 would be released on July 1, 2022.

Even though only two episodes (8 and 9) were left in the season, the total run time of those two episodes is nearly four hours and so fans of the show had plenty to rejoice. Such was the fervour for the show that at midnight on June 30, Netflix experienced a brief crash as globally so many users clicked on the same show at the same time.

Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 has managed to set another record with this current season and the first six episodes have amassed over 7 billion viewing time in minutes for the May 30 – June 5 week.

This viewing minutes report has been recorded by Nielsen and as per them, this is the highest weekly total viewing minutes for any streaming series since the weekly rankings came to be nearly two years ago. As per Nielsen, ‘Stranger Things 4’ also has the highest two-week tally for any streaming show.

In the May 23-29 week, when ‘Stranger Things 4’ had just premiered, it gathered 5.14 billion viewing minutes so together over two weeks the show has amassed 12.34 billion minutes of viewing in total.

As per the report, no other streaming series, measured by Nielsen has reached even 6 billion minutes, let alone 7 billion minutes.

The two other shows that hit a little over 5 million views was in 2020 – amidst the pandemic lockdowns and these were ‘Tiger King’ and ‘Ozark’.

Nielsen in their analysis includes all seasons of the show to calculate the rankings but it is very likely that most of the viewing minutes were for the seven episodes that premiered on May 27 which accounted for the 7.2 billion minutes.

Nielsen noted that the 5.14 billion minutes of the first week viewing was mostly for Season 4 only. Both ‘Stranger Things 4’ and Star Wars’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ premiered on OTT on the same day and Nielsen notes that both are “breakthrough originals” in a separate report they made.

A while ago, as per Netflix’s metrics, ‘Stranger Things’ became their most watched English language web series. As per Netflix, their subscribers have apparently watched over 930 million hours globally of the show’s season four in the first 28 days of its streaming.

It has to be noted that Nielsen’s ratings are only covering the viewing minutes on TV sets, it does not include minutes watched on mobile or laptop. Also, their ratings are restricted to US viewers only and for now their ratings span across, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max.