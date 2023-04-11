ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Bon Jovi’s son

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, she has revealed on social media.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star, 19, has been dating Jake Bongiovi for two and a half years now and they frequently share aspects of their relationship with their followers, reports mirror.co.uk.

However, Jake, 20, decided to take their relationship to the next level and got down on one knee and proposed to the teen actress.

Sharing their exciting news, Millie took to Instagram to share a loved-up snap of the pair on what appeared to be the beach as she looked rather emotional shortly after saying yes.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Millie captioned her upload which saw Jake wrapping his arms around his new fiancee while she placed her hands on his arm.

Her diamond ring was clear to see as their romantic moment was caught on camera for all to see.

Millie’s friends and fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple, with singer HRVY penning: “Wooooo.”

“Congrats guys!” added Hannah Dodd.

Former TOWIE star Jess Wright exclaimed: “Ommmmggggg congratulations!!!!!!!!! @milliebobbybrown this is amazing. So so happy for you darling.”

Jake also took to his Instagram page to share a string of snaps of the happy couple as he wrote: “Forever.”

Some fans, however, appeared confused as Millie was seen sporting a white dress leading some to believe they had already tied the knot.

Jake and Millie met via Instagram and instantly struck up a friendship before this blossomed into a romance.

She said: “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

The couple went public with their relationship in June 2021 as she shared a snap of Jake kissing her cheek, noting that they were “Instagram official”.

