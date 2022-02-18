ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Stranger Things’ to end with Season 5

By NewsWire
Sci-fi horror drama series ‘Stranger Things’ has been renewed for its fifth and final season, reports Variety.

The premiere date of the much-delayed fourth season of the series (which premieres after more than two-and-half-years of the third season) was also revealed on Thursday.

As per Variety, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer notified fans through a letter that said ‘Stranger Things 4’ would be split into two parts, with the first to debut May 27 and the second to launch July 1.

The letter shared on Netflix’s blog by the showrunners, credited as the Duffer Brothers, accessed by Variety reads, “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things’. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons.”

“It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of ‘Stranger Things’; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” the letter further read.

“But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support,” the letter concluded.

