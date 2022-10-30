INDIA

Strategic conclave held by Army’s Fire and Fury Corps

A strategic conclave was held at the Army’s Fire and Fury Corps on Sunday which was presided over by Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and attended by senior officials of the command.

“The conclave was held to analyse shifting geopolitical equations in the world, in general and our neighbourhood, in particular. These call for constant monitoring and reviews as they open up unprecedented challenges and opportunities for India. From the military perspective, it requires brainstorming to come up with various options at strategic, operational and tactical levels,” the army said.

The conclave deliberated on a multitude of issues, at all levels, to develop a comprehensive understanding and arrive at logical courses of action.

“GOC-in-C, Northern Command, while addressing the conclave, highlighted the need for all to remain abreast of the developments in our neighbourhood and directed that such educative conclaves should form part of continuous learning at all levels,” the army said.

