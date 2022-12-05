INDIALIFESTYLE

Stray dogs attack man in UP’s Greater Noida

Incidents of dog bites have been increasing in the societies of Greater Noida West.

A recent incident has come to light where a pack of stray dogs attacked a man who was walking on a road inside the society and bit him.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the society.

According to information, the incident took place in Palm Olympia Society in the Bisrakh police station area.

In the CCTV footage, it was seen that the man was running while the dogs kept pouncing on him. He tried to scare the dogs away after halting for a moment but again began running.

No complaint has been lodged so far.

