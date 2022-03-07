Stray dogs dig out missing man’s body in UP village

The body of Gaurav Kumar, 24, who had gone missing on February 4, was found buried in a village in Etah district.

After registering a missing complaint on February 7, the police had claimed that Gaurav fled from the village as he had borrowed money from several people.

However, on March 4, his dead body was recovered after stray dogs dug it out of the ground.

According to Gaurav’s family, the body was found naked and acid was poured to disfigure it.

Some of the labourers working at a field in village Nagla Pawal, near the Kotwali Dehat police station, saw some stray dogs digging out a human arm. Soon villagers gathered and police were called.

On digging deep, the dead body of Gaurav Kumar was recovered by the police.

Raghvendra Kumar, a cousin of the deceased, said, “Gaurav used to work at a showroom in Delhi. On February 4, he came to the village to attend a wedding. In the afternoon, he left home while talking on the phone. Later in the evening, he informed his wife about returning home soon. Half an hour later, his phone was switched off.”

“We searched for him and contacted his friends in Delhi but no one had any clue about him. We then approached the police but the officer there did not register the complaint. After much persuasion, a missing complaint was registered on February 7. Since last month, we had been making rounds to the police station several times. Officers there kept on saying that Gaurav had fled from the village as he was in debt. They also claimed that he had betrayed the family members and married another woman,” the cousin added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha said, “Police had investigated the case of the missing man. It surfaced that he had borrowed money and was not able to return it. After recovering the dead body buried in the village, a special team has been constituted to investigate the case in detail. So far, the family of the deceased has not accused anyone for murder.”

