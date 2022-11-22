INDIA

Stray dogs gouge out eyes from human body in Ayodhya hospital

NewsWire
0
6

In a shocking incident, a pack of stray dogs gouged out eyes from a human body at a government hospital of Ayodhya.

The body was lying unattended on the hospital’s premises.

A viral video showed the corpse lying near a wall in a ward.

Locals claimed that the people chased away the dogs and informed the police and the hospital administration.

Chief medical officer of Ayodhya, Ajay Kumar Raja, admitted that the incident did happen in the hospital.

“I was told that the deceased was mentally challenged and used to roam on the hospital’s premises,” he added.

C.B.N. Tripathi, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Ayodhya district hospital he said that the “person had left the ward few days ago”.

20221122-062941

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM meets top ministers to discuss Parliament strategy

    4 brothers arrested for NRI businessman’s murder in Hyderabad

    CLOSE-IN: Cricket lovely cricket

    Imran Khan and co train their guns on Nawaz Sharif –...