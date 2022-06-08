INDIA

Stray dogs killing: Suspected minor of Jamia Nagar identified

The Delhi Police have identified one juvenile after a complaint was lodged over killing of stray dogs in the Jamia Nagar area of the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, two complaints were received from one Divya of the Karan Puri Foundation and one Bhargeswar Doley from PETA India, regarding killing of stray dogs at Joga Bai Jhuggi, Jamia Nagar in south east Delhi.

“The complainant was accompanied by beat staff and the Investigative Officer, who identified the concerned jhuggi at Joga Bai. One male child of age around 10-12 years has been identified but was not found present at the shanty,” the official said.

The police did not find any carcass from the spot. No eye witness came forward to give a statement.

“The complainant had provided a photo and video of a dead dog but the place could not be identified from the video. Also, no one is seen killing the dog in the video,” said the official.

A process to apprehend the suspected minor boy has been initiated under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

