INDIA

Stray dogs maul 12-year-old boy to death in Rajasthan

A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan’s Bundi district when he was on his way to the fields.

The boy was so severely bitten by the dogs that the doctors found difficult to find a place on his body to put a drip. The victim has been identified as Mangilal.

The incident took place on Sunday when three dogs attacked Mangilal. Hearing the boy’s scream, his uncle rushed to the spot and rescued him from the clutches of the dogs, but by then the profusely bleeding Mangilal was bitten severely.

He rushed the boy to the district hospital, where the doctors could not find a spot to open a channel to apply drip, as most of his veins were torn by the dogs.

A nursing staff of the hospital said that there were around 60 wounds on the child’ body, while half of his head was missing. The child was then referred to Kota, but he succumbed to his injuries even before he could be shifted there.

2023071036897

