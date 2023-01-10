INDIALIFESTYLE

Stray dogs maul destitute woman to death in K’taka village

NewsWire
0
0

In a horrifying incident, an elderly destitute woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Tuesday in Karnataka’s Dharwad district.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours at Uppina Betageri Khabarstan village. The woman eked out her livelihood by begging in the region.

The pack of dogs attacked her when she was sleeping near a building in the village.

The officers rushed to the spot and were making arrangements for her last rites.

The villagers condemned the authorities for not taking the dog menace seriously even after complaints. They are demanding that at least now, the issue of dog menace should be addressed. The police have taken up further investigation.

20230110-144403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sarina Pani wins the coveted title of IFBB Pro

    Delhi Zoo’s masterplan to woo tourists

    Muslim professionals to mentor girls in UP

    NCP eyes anxious Catholic MLAs in the BJP for 2022 assembly...