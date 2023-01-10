In a horrifying incident, an elderly destitute woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Tuesday in Karnataka’s Dharwad district.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours at Uppina Betageri Khabarstan village. The woman eked out her livelihood by begging in the region.

The pack of dogs attacked her when she was sleeping near a building in the village.

The officers rushed to the spot and were making arrangements for her last rites.

The villagers condemned the authorities for not taking the dog menace seriously even after complaints. They are demanding that at least now, the issue of dog menace should be addressed. The police have taken up further investigation.

