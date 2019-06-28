Streaker comes in way of England-NZ World Cup tie

Chester-le-Street, July 4 (IANS) A delay was caused during the World Cup match between England and New Zealand when a streaker wearing just a green hat ran onto the field.

The streaker jogged towards the wicket and started dancing in front of New Zealand batters Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner as the security personnel were slow to react on Wednesday.

The streaker evaded four security members initially but was eventually caught but not before he gave the crowd a laugh.

Chasing 306 for victory, the Kiwis resumed play at 145/6 after the incident to go on and lose by 119 runs.

England qualified for the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1992. New Zealand, though, are all but likely to make the last-four stage despite their third straight defeat owing to a far superior net run-rate than Pakistan who are fifth and play Bangladesh on Friday.

The Black Caps, led by Kane Williamson, are two points ahead in fourth place.

–IANS

dm/kk/bg