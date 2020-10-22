Streaming platforms are nothing but porn hub: Kangana Ranaut on #BoycottErosNow controversy

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday described streaming platforms as porn hubs. Her assertion came as she took on the streaming platform Eros Now, for posting a few memes featuring Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which she felt were sexually explicit.

Although the streaming platform subsequently deleted the memes, Kangana has shared a few screenshots along with her post.

One of the memes featuring Ranveer Singh reads, “Let’s have some majama in my pajama.” Another meme featuring Salman Khan, reads, “You need a dandi to play dandiya. I have one.”

Tagging the streaming platform, Kangana tweeted from her verified account: “We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience, its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME.”

In two separate tweets, the actress shared that watching films should be done together with ones family and friends.

She wrote: “And it’s not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it’s important to watch the movies with entire family, children, neighbors basically it must be a community experience.”

“Community viewing enhances our awareness when we know someone is watching what we watching we want to be who we want them to think we are, we make conscious choices, censorship of what we feed our brains n emotions is very important and censor can be our own conscience as well.”

Netizens also called out the streaming platform alleging they have hurt Indian culture and sentiments.

Producer Ashoke Pandit tweeted from his verified account: “@ErosNow should take strict legal action and punish those people in their company responsible for abusing #HinduReligion because they are #Enemieswithin who can destroy the company which has contributed a lot to the entertainment industry.”

Eros Now issued an apology on their official Twitter account on Thursday.

They issued a statement which reads: “To all those concerned, we at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not and it has never been our intention to hurt anyone’s emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anybody’s sentiments. Thanking you, Team Eros Now.”