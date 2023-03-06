The streaming show ‘Class’, has been officially renewed by the makers for a second season.

The first season of the series followed the journey of students at Hampton High, an elite school in Delhi and their dynamics when three scholarship students, from the other side of the track join the school.

The first season showcased the collision of two different worlds, conflicts and deepening secrets. The show explores a wide range of social issues affecting modern youth, including casteism, child neglect, corruption, homophobia, religious discrimination, and income inequality in India.

It featured Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Cyaawal Singh, Chintan Rach, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw in leading roles.

‘Class’ received appreciation as it started multiple conversations about differing socio-economic backgrounds, mental health, love and representation.

