ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Streaming series ‘Class’ renews for its second season

NewsWire
0
0

The streaming show ‘Class’, has been officially renewed by the makers for a second season.

The first season of the series followed the journey of students at Hampton High, an elite school in Delhi and their dynamics when three scholarship students, from the other side of the track join the school.

The first season showcased the collision of two different worlds, conflicts and deepening secrets. The show explores a wide range of social issues affecting modern youth, including casteism, child neglect, corruption, homophobia, religious discrimination, and income inequality in India.

It featured Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Cyaawal Singh, Chintan Rach, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw in leading roles.

‘Class’ received appreciation as it started multiple conversations about differing socio-economic backgrounds, mental health, love and representation.

20230306-154401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘BB16’: Archana calls Kartik Aaryan ‘bhaiya’ while enacting romantic scene

    M. Night Shyamalan chuffed about being Berlinale jury president

    Thaman bags another Pawan Kalyan biggie

    Shilpa Shetty on fame: It’s a double-edged sword