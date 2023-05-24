ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Streaming show ‘Asur’ set to return on June 1 with second season

The formidable duo of Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti will be back as Asur threatens to rise and take over the world. The streaming crime series has been renewed for its second season and will be dropping on OTT on June 1.

The second season will also feature the ensemble star cast including Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang and Gaurav Arora.

The season 1 of the show, which was released in March 2020, ended with a cliff-hanger, pondering over the fate of the elusive killer and the horror games that unfolded. The first look promo of the second season offers a sneak peek into the upcoming story line with the marvels of mythology and the genius of forensic science colliding to create an unmissable viewing experience.

Season 2 of the show promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, mystery, and adrenaline-pumping thrills as the show drops on JioCinema on June 1, 2023.

