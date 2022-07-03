Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited Amarnath Yatra transit camp at Pantha Chowk here, interacted with the pilgrims, and enquired about the facilities being extended to them.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines, he said the administration is ensuring that the movement of perishable items does not face any hurdle and trucks are allowed during the notified time.

“Officials will ensure fruit growers, farmers, and dealers transporting perishable items like fruits and vegetables do not face inconvenience on the national highway. It is top priority of the administration to streamline the traffic for both Yatris and traders of fruits and vegetables,” the Lt Governor said.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place for the convenience of the yatris.

“I truly appreciate and admire the contribution of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to make this holy Yatra successful,” Sinha said.

The selfless service of civil society, volunteers and locals have made a huge difference in our effort to provide best possible facilities to the pilgrims, he added.

There is also perfect coordination among security forces. The number of pilgrims, who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva, has already crossed 50,000, the Lt Governor said.

