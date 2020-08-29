‘Stree’ actor Abhishek Banerjee recalls his first paycheque

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) First paycheques are always special, and actor Abhishek Banerjee has a few memorable memories associated with his.

Abhishek, who has become a familiar face thanks to the versatile acting ability he has been displaying lately in films as projects as varied as “Stree”, “Bala”, “Dream Girl”, and the web series “Paatal Lok”, recalled his first income way back in 2006, for working in the Aamir Khan blockbuster, “Rang De Basanti”.

“It was for ‘Rang De Basanti’ that I received my first paycheque of Rs 1500. It was a huge amount for me at that time. I still remember I gave Rs 500 at a temple and used the remaining Rs 1000 to party with friends!” he said.

“I came from a middle class family and for me earning Rs 1500 by working for just four to five hours in the film was no less than an achievement. I was like, ‘wow it’s so easy to earn’. But gradually I got to know how hard it is. I can’t ever forget that feeling when I received Rs 1500 in my hand. It was special and it will always remain special,” Abhishek added.

–IANS

