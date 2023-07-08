INDIA

Street dogs attack 9-year-old, public outraged in K’taka city

An incident of a pack of street dogs attacking a nine-year-old boy has been reported from Gajendragad city in Karnataka’s Gadag district has come to light on Saturday.

The public are outraged by the incidents of attacks by street dogs against the authorities.

The injured boy, Aditya Hanumantappa Pawar, a student of fourth standard at the Government Primary School, has been admitted to the hospital.

The incident took place on Friday, when the boy was walking alone through Hire Bazar street of the town. The boy had come home for lunch and was going back to school.

The passersby rescued the boy from the sudden attack of dogs.

The child had multiple injury marks on the body and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The pack of dogs have been attacking people, including elderly people who are found alone. The public are demanding action to contain the menace.

