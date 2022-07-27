Heavy rains continue to batter Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Wednesday, leaving the city flooded.

According to the Meteorological Centre, the city recorded 119 mm of rain during the last 24 hours, which is the highest rainfall in the month of July since 1943. In July 2019, the city received 117 mm of rainfall.

The videos of LPG cylinders, cars and other vehicles floating on streets amid gushing water are going viral on social media.

Officials said that rain started to pour the city on Monday evening which continued till Wednesday leaving residents stranded as streets were water clogged bringing traffic to a standstill.

Four trains have been cancelled while others’ routes have been diverted.

Schools, both private and government, have remained closed on the second day on Wednesday in wake of water jammed roads.

Meanwhile, District Collector Himanshu Gupta is touring different locations and giving necessary instructions to the officials.

Looking at the water clogged roads, bus stands and railway stations, the administration has also issued emergency numbers of the flood control room.

Met department officials confirmed that rains this year has smashed many records and has wreaked havoc in many cities of the state.

The district administration says that more than 30 colonies of the city are submerged in water and as the rains continue, exact loss cannot be estimated.

