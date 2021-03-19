India’s gas market is in a sweet spot with the completion of new trunk pipelines and the increased availability of both domestic and imported gas. The availability of supply has, however, raised investor concerns over the demand-supply balance in the country, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report.

As per the brokerage forecasts, gas demand in India is estimated at 220mmscmd by FY27 – implying a CAGR of 6 per cent over the next six years, in line with the country’s long-term CAGR.

This 6 per cent CAGR is without considering any uptick in Power sector demand — which, with just a 10 per cent improvement in PLF, could raise the CAGR to 8 per cent.

The high growth is expected to favour transmission companies such as GUJS and GAIL.

Along with gas, PLNG is also expected to perform strongly despite the new LNG terminal capacity of 15mmtpa coming up in Gujarat.

–IANS

sn/dpb