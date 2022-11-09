INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Stressed’ cop finds refuge at temple in UP’s Mathura

A Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (SI) deputed at Ganga Mela in Amroha, left his duty and reached Mathura where he was found sitting in a temple chanting mantras, police said.

Pankaj Singh, 42, also left his uniform and phone at the camp and waded into a river. Divers were pressed into service to rescue him.

His wife, also a constable, had lodged a missing complaint.

Pankaj was brought back, his duty was cancelled and sent to Rampur, where he is posted.

Gajraula Station House Officer (SHO) Arihant Siddhartha said, “The SI who went missing from Tigri Mela was found in Mathura. His duty has been cancelled and he has been sent to Rampur’s Bilaspur area where he was posted. He is basically from Ata.”

The police official added that Pankaj had revealed that he was under severe stress due to ‘personal issues’ and could not cope with it.

Incidentally, this is the second time that Pankaj has done the disappearing act. A few years ago, he had gone missing in a similar manner and was later found and brought back.

A senior police official said that he would ask the concerned police officials to arrange for counselling for the stressed police officer.

