Strict COVID protocols for Sabarimala season

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (IANS) The Kerala government will enforce strict Covid protocols for the two-month long Sabarimala temple season. The decision was taken at a preliminary meeting held on Monday in the state capital to discuss arrangements at the hill shrine that opens on November 16.

The meeting was called by State Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran who said that all pilgrims who wish to pray at the temple must carry a Covid negative certificate with them.

“With Covid now around, we can go forward with the festival season in a very tight and rigid manner and all those coming should register in the Virtual Q system. Further meetings will decide on the exact protocols which will have to be followed and it would be taken when the Chief Minister will join in the upcoming meetings,” said Surendran.

Situated in the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 metres above sea level, the Sabarimala Temple is located in the Pathanamthitta district. The shrine attracts lakhs of devotees from all over the world every year.–IANS

sg/avk