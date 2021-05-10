The Rajasthan government’s strict 15-day lockdown that began from Monday will remain in force till May 24.

The state on Sunday crossed the mark of two lakh cases with a total 200189 active cases as 17,921 cases tested positive on the same day.Looking at the surge in cases, the state government has announced a strict lockdown under which marriage ceremonies will remain banned in the state till May 31. However, these ceremonies can be performed at home and courts with a limited number of 11 guests. Any other celebration, DJ, procession, party, etc. is not allowed till May 31.

Marriage gardens, marriage halls and hotel complexes shall remain closed for wedding ceremonies.

The police will conduct a strong vigil in the city to ensure people stay inside homes and those roaming outside for no reason will be dealt with an iron hand.

Liquor shops will be open from 6 am to 11 am from Monday to Friday during this lockdown.

Fruit and vegetable carts will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 5 pm. Grocery and food items shops will remain open from 6 am to 11 am.

Wholesale and retail shops related to food, grocery items, flour mills and cattle feed will be open from Monday to Friday from 6 to 11 am. Shops retailing products required by farmers, fertilizers and agricultural implements will be opened from Monday to Thursday from 6 am to 11 am.

Medical stores will remain open all seven days. Dairy and milk shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. Government ration shops will be open without any holidays. Medical stores, medical equipment shops will be open all seven days.

However, on Saturday and Sunday, there shall be a strict curfew.

Petrol pumps will remain open, but private vehicles will be able to fill diesel-petrol or gas from 7 am to 12 noon. Permission to distribute LPG cylinders will be from 6 am to 5 pm.

–IANS

arc/ash