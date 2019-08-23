Stricter penalties for traffic violations come into effect

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the recently passed Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations. Given that the Bill has been notified, it becomes law on the ground from August 28.

Both the Houses of the Parliament have already passed the Bill, which was tabled by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

As per the new guidelines, the penalty for driving without licence has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, while for driving without qualification, the fine has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.

For overspeeding, the penalty has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 for light motor vehicles and 2,000 for medium passenger vehicles. For driving without using a seat belt, the fine has been hiked from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000.

