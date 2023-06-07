The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to tighten the noose around units providing rooms for stay.

The government has approved a proposal to enforce regulations making the registration of such services mandatory to protect public health, security, morality and decency of citizens in the state.

Under the regulations, the units providing such services would have to mandatorily share with the state government the names, IDs, check-in and check-out dates and addresses of the patrons/guests.

The state cabinet decided to enforce Uttar Pradesh Hotel Evam Anya Purak Avas (Niyantran) Viniyam (Regulations) 2023, using its powers under section 13 of Sarai Act 1867.

The regulations provide for penal provisions for violations.

Principal secretary, home and respective district magistrates will chair the committees being constituted to oversee the implementation of the regulations.

The government spokesman said that a portal would be developed for registration of such services and it would be integrated with the Nivesh Mitra Portal.

The units providing staying facilities would have to share the names, IDs, check-in and check-out dates of the patrons/guests along with names, age, sex, IDs and addresses of the employees with the state government.

No such unit would be allowed to operate without registration on the portal.

The regulations provide for registration of such units by the competent authority within 45 days (about 1 and a half months) of application and failure to take a decision within the specified period would be considered deemed registration.

The units would have to display the registration at the main entrance and the guests unable to provide the desired documents at the front desk would not be allowed to use the facility.

The units providing rooms for stay would have to keep the CCTV footage of entry and exit points, front desk and parking areas of such facilities.

Such units would ensure the presence of a supervisor or manager round the clock at the facility when any guest is staying there or the facility is open to the public.

