Strike evokes good response in MP, Chhattisgarh

Bhopal/Raipur, Jan 9 (IANS) The Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions had a serious impact in Jabalpur, Indore, Hoshangabad, Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

More than 50,000 employees of banks, BSNL, the income-tax and postal departments and insurance sector struck work and took to the streets.

Barring the State Bank of India (SBI), employees of most banks held a rally in Bhopal on Wednesday morning.

Normal life was affected as industrial, transport and service sector workers stayed off work.

VKS Parihar, convenor of the Electricity Forum, said power outages were not attended to for 24 hours.

The response was strong and spontaneous on Wednesday even with the RSS affiliates like Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh staying away. TUs sources said the response was “even better” in neighbouring Chhattisgarh where a large number of organisations have Left or Congress-led unions.

With a friendly Congress government, trade unions of the Congress and the Left parties claimed to have mobilised diverse sections to good effect.

Over 100 central government employees and unorganised sector labourers took out a torch march from Shahjahani Park in Bhopal on the eve of the strike on Tuesday.

For the first time, even gazetted officers were absent in large numbers during the initial hours.

Trade union assistant general secretary AT Padmanabhan said apart from Anganwadi workers, assistants in Bhopal, workers in Govindpura industrial area, workers of BHEL factory also joined the strike.

Bankers were on strike in Indore. They included employees of nationalised banks, private sector banks and regional rural banks.

In Chhattisgarh, there was a minor clash between the police and the labour organisations of Bhilai Steel Plant protesting against the policies of the central government.

Workers blocked entry through the five gates of Bhilai Steel Plant and raised anti-government slogans.

The impact of the strike was widespread at Balco in Korba. Bilaspur and Raigarh saw a mixed response to the strike.

In Dantewada National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) project stalled production at Kirandul, Bacheli. The day’s loss could run up to Rs 20 crore, said the employees union in a statement.

–IANS

naidu/pcj