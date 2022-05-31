Public services in Belgium, including schools and transport networks, were disrupted after trade unions staged a one-day nationwide strike, local media reported.

The strike on Tuesday caused huge delays and disruptions to public transport, including the temporary closure of certain bus and tram lines, the Belgian public transport company said.

Nearly 60 per cent of the country’s post offices remained closed for the day, including mail sorting centres, which may result in further delays over the next few days, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rail traffic remained at a standstill in the Walloon provinces of Liege, Namur and Luxembourg, with only a quarter of trains running elsewhere in the country.

The coordinated strikes reflect a general malaise in the public sector, where workers are demanding better protection to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, higher pensions and more investment in the public sector.

On June 20, private sector workers are urged to join those in the public sector for a day of protest.

