SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Striker Moreno joins Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran Bolivian striker Marcelo Moreno has agreed to join Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle on a free transfer, his agent said.

The 35-year-old will be tied to Independiente until December 31 with the option of a one-year extension, should both parties agree, a Xinhua report said.

“When things have to happen, they happen. Yesterday, at 3 pm, we advanced the negotiations with him, and at 5:30 pm, we signed the contract,” agent Santiago Morales told Ecuadorian radio station MachDeportes.

The announcement came eight days after Moreno parted ways with Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno for personal reasons.

Moreno, who has been capped 98 times for Bolivia and is the scorer of 30 international goals, netted seven times in 44 appearances for Cerro Porteno.

20230329-085604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Football: Brazilian club Fluminense revel in former Real star Marcelo’s homecoming

    Had to take tough selection decisions for Al Rayyan tie: FC...

    BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey and Congress’ NA Haris join hands to run...

    I-League: RoundGlass Punjab look to continue unbeaten run, face Aizawl (preview)