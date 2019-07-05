String of shootings in Toronto is cause for concern

So far in 2019, Toronto has recorded a total of 32 homicides. There were 96 homicides in all of 2018, a record for the city.

A string of homicides and shootings in Toronto, police Chief Mark Saunders says making more arrests is not the answer. Then what is?

Saunders spoke with members of the media on Tuesday following a wave of violence, which began late Thursday night when 17-year-old Jaydin Simpson, who had just graduated from high school, was gunned down outside a housing complex on Danzig Street.

Asked what the solutions are, Saunders said prevention is the best approach. He also said closer attention must be paid to the people who get incarcerated.

“They come back out, 90 per cent are coming back out again,” he said. “There has to be a holistic approach if we’re going to get it right. So, the focus should be right across the bandwidth to make sure that it’s front end, back end and, of course, the enforcement piece that we’ve got to do.”

In an interview with a media outlet, Toronto Police Association head Mike McCormack he was very concerned about the shootings, adding that police lack the resources needed to fight crime.

“We don’t have the resources. We don’t have the proactive policing time…so that we can do more investigations …that we think are going to have an impact on people who are walking around anywhere in the city any given day carrying firearms,” he said.

“The ability for people to carry guns is out of control in the city.”

In recent years McCormack has warned of “a crisis in staffing levels” within the Toronto Police Service, adding that officers, particularly those on the frontline, are burned out and under stress. -CINEWS