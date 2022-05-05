Researchers in the Physics Department of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have been working on a wearable, soft device to help stroke victims or those who sustain physical injuries with physiotherapy.

The device will be using the fundamental properties of light in order to sense a patient’s finger or limb movements. These customisable 3D printed gloves come can be controlled remotely and they open up the possibilities of remote consultations with physiotherapists.

The reason for the development of this device is that physiotherapy remains the sole option to help stroke and physical injury patients recover limb movements. But the process could take weeks or months depending on how severe the affliction was and this makes it a challenging process for the patients.

As reported by Indian Express, Associate professor at the Department of Physics, Aveek Bid spoke about why this 3D printed gloves were developed. He said, “We wanted to develop something affordable, and available to a person at all times at their convenience. The product should be easy to use and must provide feedback. Quantifiable feedback – for example, the units of pressure applied while squeezing a ball or the degree of bending of a leg with a knee injury – is crucial for doctors to monitor the patient, even remotely. Such feedback can also motivate patients to perform better in every consecutive session.”

Professor Bid and his team were the ones who developed the device. The researchers at the department said that it was a well-tested product and that its stability was tested for over 10 months and during that trial time, there was no loss of accuracy or sensitivity in the wearers.

Bid also added that the product is completely ‘Made in India’ from design to manufacturing and is expected to cost around Rs. 1000 ($13).

Currently a patent has been filed for the device and the researchers are hoping that they can launch the product in the market soon.

Physiotherapy is a long process and often requires daily visits – either to the hospital or home visits from the physiotherapist. Devices that can assist in remote therapies are generally bulky and expensive.

These 3D printed gloves were designed to address these issues and these customisable gloves will work a lot like hand gloves and they can be controlled remotely by the physiotherapist.

Professor Bid elaborated on the wearable device and said, “The idea behind the device is that you wear something like a glove, the physiotherapist controls the device from a remote location through the internet, and makes your hands and fingers move. The device can sense various hand and finger movements, and precisely detect parameters like pressure, bending angle and shape.”

Abhijit Chandra Roy, team member and brains behind the project said that the device was sensitive enough to respond to even the touch of a butterfly. He added, “In addition, while existing devices can only detect the bending of a finger, the new device can even measure the degree of bending at every joint of the finger.”