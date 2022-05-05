LIFESTYLE

Stroke victims can get physiotherapy with 3D printed gloves

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

Researchers in the Physics Department of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have been working on a wearable, soft device to help stroke victims or those who sustain physical injuries with physiotherapy.

The device will be using the fundamental properties of light in order to sense a patient’s finger or limb movements. These customisable 3D printed gloves come can be controlled remotely and they open up the possibilities of remote consultations with physiotherapists.

The reason for the development of this device is that physiotherapy remains the sole option to help stroke and physical injury patients recover limb movements. But the process could take weeks or months depending on how severe the affliction was and this makes it a challenging process for the patients.

As reported by Indian Express, Associate professor at the Department of Physics, Aveek Bid spoke about why this 3D printed gloves were developed. He said, “We wanted to develop something affordable, and available to a person at all times at their convenience. The product should be easy to use and must provide feedback. Quantifiable feedback – for example, the units of pressure applied while squeezing a ball or the degree of bending of a leg with a knee injury – is crucial for doctors to monitor the patient, even remotely. Such feedback can also motivate patients to perform better in every consecutive session.”

Professor Bid and his team were the ones who developed the device. The researchers at the department said that it was a well-tested product and that its stability was tested for over 10 months and during that trial time, there was no loss of accuracy or sensitivity in the wearers.

Bid also added that the product is completely ‘Made in India’ from design to manufacturing and is expected to cost around Rs. 1000 ($13).

Currently a patent has been filed for the device and the researchers are hoping that they can launch the product in the market soon.

Physiotherapy is a long process and often requires daily visits – either to the hospital or home visits from the physiotherapist. Devices that can assist in remote therapies are generally bulky and expensive.

These 3D printed gloves were designed to address these issues and these customisable gloves will work a lot like hand gloves and they can be controlled remotely by the physiotherapist.

Professor Bid elaborated on the wearable device and said, “The idea behind the device is that you wear something like a glove, the physiotherapist controls the device from a remote location through the internet, and makes your hands and fingers move. The device can sense various hand and finger movements, and precisely detect parameters like pressure, bending angle and shape.”

Abhijit Chandra Roy, team member and brains behind the project said that the device was sensitive enough to respond to even the touch of a butterfly. He added, “In addition, while existing devices can only detect the bending of a finger, the new device can even measure the degree of bending at every joint of the finger.”

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A Marilyn Monroe portrait’s auction price estimated at $200 million

    ‘Friends: The Reunion’ records over 1mn views across India

    K-pop band TXT: Our music embodies our stories as young people...

    Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri: My grandpa wasn’t around to make...