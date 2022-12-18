INDIA

Strong ‘atmosphere of development and trust’ created in UP: Naqvi

NewsWire
0
0

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, after addressing Minority Rights Day programme here on Sunday, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed various issues.

After meeting, Naqvi tweeted: “Met the illustrious Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath ji in Lucknow today and discussed various issues of socio-economic-educational empowerment. Under the able leadership of Yogi ji, a strong atmosphere of ‘development and trust’ has been created in the state”.

Speaking to IANS, Naqvi said that “it was a great meeting with respected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. We discussed various issues… how an environment of trust and development has created under his leadership. We discussed many important issues as well that will he fruitful in future.”

Addressing programme, organised by Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission in Lucknow, he said that the “crook contractors of votes” have committed “cruel, communal, criminal conspiracy” against the minorities to “hijack” their socio-economic and educational empowerment.

20221218-211402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Petrol, diesel prices static as global oil situation under watch

    ‘Nitish wants to ensure support of all MLAs before playing his...

    R-Day parade: Jal Shakti Ministry’s tableau showcases JJM work in Ladakh

    Temblor felt in Delhi-NCR as 5.4 magnitude quake hits Nepal (Ld)