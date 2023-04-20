WORLD

Strong cold wave to hit vast parts of China

NewsWire
0
0

A strong cold front will sweep many parts of China in the coming days, bringing strong winds and low temperatures, the country’s national observatory said on Thursday.

Affected by the cold air, many regions in China will experience temperature drops of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius from Thursday to Sunday, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Saturday, temperatures are expected to fall by over 12 degrees Celsius in parts of Jilin, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Henan and Hubei, accompanied by strong winds, reports Xinhua news agency.

The centre also forecast that rainfall will hit central and eastern parts of the country from Thursday to April 24.

It called for stepping up preparedness for strong winds and temperature declines in the next few days and called for being mindful of secondary disasters that could result from heavy precipitation and severe convective weather.

20230420-145201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung to supply 5G solutions, equipment to Bharti Airtel

    Scientists find 27K suspected barrels of toxic DDT on ocean floor...

    US forces carry out airdrop operation in Syrian govt controlled area

    Audio clip of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi surfaces in Toshakhana...