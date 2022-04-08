BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Strong dollar dents India’s foreign reserves, forex down by over $11 bn

NewsWire
0
0

Global currency fluctuations, due to a rise in US dollar strength, depleted India’s foreign reserve by over $11.173 billion during the week that ended on April 1.

The foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the forex reserves, got negatively impacted due to the rising US dollar strength against other global currencies.

The FCAs consist of global currencies and securities such as US treasury bonds.

As per the RBI data, the FCAs edged lower by $10.727 billion to $539.727 billion.

India’s overall forex reserves, thus, fell by $11.173 billion to $606.475 billion from $617.648 billion reported for the previous week

The country’s forex reserves consist of FCAs, gold reserves, SDRs, and the country’s reserve position with the IMF.

The value of the gold reserves also decreased by $507 million to $42.734 billion.

While SDR value gained by $58 million to $18.879 billion, India’s reserve position with the IMF also gained by $4 million to $5.136 billion.

20220409-001150

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gadkari writes to Yogi to work for safer roads in league...

    RBI red flags concerns around big tech in financial services

    Covid Casualty: India’s YoY FY21 GDP plunges to 7.3%

    ED arrests Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra, daughter-in-law for financial frauds