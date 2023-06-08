A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s western province of East Java early Thursday, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 00:04 a.m. Thursday Jakarta Time, with its epicentre being at 117 km southwest of Pacitan district and a depth of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the weather agency.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.

