WORLD

Strong earthquake strikes off Indonesia, no casualties reported

NewsWire
0
0

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has hit Indonesia’s western province of Bengkulu, but there were no reports of damages or casualties, officials said.

The meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors did not have the potential to trigger giant waves in the waters off the province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake jolt at 21:31 Jakarta time, with the epicenter at 64 km southwest of Kaur district and the depth at 12 km under the seabed.

The tremors were also felt in the nearby provinces of Lampung, South Sumatra, West Sumatra and Jambi.

Spokesman for the country’s national disaster management and mitigation agency Abdul Muhari said the jolts did not cause damages or leave those wounded.

“So far, there were no preliminary reports of building or houses damaged here, or those killed due to the tremors,” he told the news agency via phone.

The spokesman confirmed that similar reports also came from the two hardest-hit areas, the Kaur district in Bengkulu province and the Liwa town of West Lampung district in Lampung province.

“The shakes of the quakes were felt here, but they did not cause damages, including in the Kaur district,” Ibnu Hasyim, head of the logistic unit of the disaster management and mitigation agency of Bengkulu province, said.

20220824-032204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    N.Korea to issue commemorative coins marking late leader’s birth anniversary

    UK reports highest daily increase of Covid cases since Feb

    US manufacturing sector expands despite Delta surge, hiring difficulty

    Australia in talks with airlines on vax passports