BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Strong macroeconomic fundamentals increased FPI

NewsWire
0
0

India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and the improvement in market risk appetite increased the foreign portfolio investments, said the Economic Survey 2022-23 that was tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The global economic factors, such as inflationary pressures, monetary tightening by central banks and recessionary fears in advanced economies, exerted pressure on foreign portfolio investments (FPI) to sell in Indian markets.

Further, investors were also sitting on gains from Indian stocks that could be realised to offset losses elsewhere.

“However, on account of the strong macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy and the improvement in market risk appetite from time to time, assets under custody (custodial holdings of FPIs reflecting the total market value of the holdings) witnessed an increase despite the outflows driven by global factors,” the Survey notes.

The total assets under custody with FPIs increased by 3.4 per cent to Rs 54 lakh crore at the end of November 2022 as compared to November 2021 figures of Rs 52.2 lakh crore, said the survey.

According to the Survey, the overall net investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors during FY23 registered an outflow of Rs 16,153 crore at the end of December 2022 from an outflow of Rs 5,578 crore during FY22 at the end of December 2021, with both the equity segment and the debt segment witnessing net FPI outflows.

20230131-144603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Experts predict volatility in rupee likely to persist in the short...

    India’s fuel demand up 22% YoY in May: S&P Global Commodity...

    Power, Railways Ministers hold talks on power demand

    Indigo, SpiceJet shares decline on soaring global crude oil prices