A strong nursing sector is an essential requirement for a strong healthcare sector, said Union Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday.

Pawar added that by investing in nursing, better health services can be provided. This will lead to disease prevention which will help in achieving our objectives of universal health coverage.

She also emphasised that there are significant changes happening in the role of nurses, these changes would also improve their contribution internationally and that India’s nurses have always earned tremendous goodwill in all parts of the world.

Signifying the crucial role played by the nursing fraternity, she said: “Nursing is an art, science and spirit that combines all aspects harmoniously. An educated nurse must also possess spiritual qualities in order to serve humanity by giving the patient remedial care and to meet their medical needs.

“Nurses are the foundation of hospitals and the most important link between a doctor and the patient. Nurses are the heroes who meet the needs of their patients, whether it is day or night.”

“Nurses are the backbone of healthcare industry, which takes tireless care of all the needs of the patients. This is also seen during the Covid pandemic where the role played by nursing community in such difficult times is simply remarkable,” she added while addressing the Lamp lighting ceremony at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s School of Nursing for its 66th batch today.

The Lamp Lighting ceremony formally recognizes the student’s entry into the nursing profession.

Reiterating the Central government’s dedication for holistic development of health sector in the country, Pawar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working towards robust healthcare ecosystem in the country and also emphasising on preventive care while also giving priority to modern treatment facilities.

Efforts are also being made to increase the number of doctors and nurses rapidly, besides taking the benefits of health facilities to the masses and reducing the cost of treatment of the poor, she added.

