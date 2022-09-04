INDIA

Strong speech by Rahul Gandhi at rally, says Tharoor

NewsWire
0
1

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commended the “strong speech” by party leader Rahul Gandhi, who attacked the Narendra Modi government’s failure to control inflation, at the party rally here on Sunday.

A strong speech by @RahulGandhi at @INCIndia’s #MehengaiParHallaBol rally roused the huge crowds thronging the Ram Lila Maidan. Now to take the message across the country in the #BharatJodoYatra!” he said in a tweet.

Tharoor, who is seen as a member of the G-23, seeking wide-ranging reforms in the party, is seen as a possible candidate in the elections to the Congress President’s post next month.

In his speech at the rally, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led Central government, saying said fear and hate were on the rise in the country since the party came into power.

“Hate is the incarnation of fear. The hate takes shape in those who fear something. Those who don’t fear have no sense of hate,” he said.

Gandhi identified the fears that were rising in India as “the fear for future, fear of rising prices, and the fear of rising unemployment”.

“The hate divides the society leading to weakening of the country. The BJP and RSS are involved in dividing the society, deliberately creating hate and fear in the country,” he said.

20220904-203229

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amidi: Embroidering for change

    2nd marriage of Muslim man with Hindu woman invalid: Gauhati HC

    TN CM Palaniswami adamant on no truck with Sasikala

    India stopping WHO to make global Covid deaths public, claims NYT