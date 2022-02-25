Strong team for ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has selected a strong 50-member contingent for the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships, scheduled in Amman, Jordan from February 27 to March 16.

The continental showpiece event will see both youth and junior categories being played together for the second time as the Indian boxers, including some of the medallists from the 2021 edition, will be vying for the titles.

Matches of the upcoming edition will begin on March 2 while the finals will be played on March 13 and 14. Both the youth and junior squads consist of 25 boxers each.

The last edition’s silver medallists Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj, Nivedita Karki and Tamanna will spearhead the youth squad which consists of 13 men and 12 women. Defending champion Nikita Chand will lead the junior team which also has 13 boys and 12 girls.

Prior to the championships, Indian youth and junior boxers took part in the 21-day national camps, which were conducted at SAI National Centre of Excellence in Rohtak and in Bhopal as part of their preparations for the tournament.

During the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in Dubai in 2021, India concluded their campaign with 39 medals including 14 gold.

Junior boys: Krrish Pal 46kg; Ravi Saini 48kg, Lovepreet Singh 50kg, John Lapung 52kg, Jayant Dagar54kg, Chetan Kulnar 57kg, Yashwardhan Singh 60kg, Harish Saini 63kg, Jackson Singh Laishram 70kg, Dev Pratap Singh 75kg, Rishabh Singh Shikharwar 80kg, Gaurav Ganpat Mhaske 80+kg.

Junior girls: Mahi Siwach 46kg, Palak Zambre 48kg, Vini 50kg, Yashika 52kg, Supriya Thokcham 54kg, Vidhi 57kg, Nikita Chand 60kg, Shrushti Sathe 63kg, Tamanna 66kg, Krisha Verma 70kg, Rudrika 75kg, Khushi Pooniya 80kg, Nirjhala Bana 80+kg.

Youth men: Vishwanath Suresh 48kg, Raman 51kg, Anand Yadav 54kg, Ayush 57kg, Rudra Pratap Singh 60kg, Vanshaj 63.5kg, Anjani Kumar Mummana 67kg, Ashish Hooda 71kg, Deepak 75kg, Rockey Chaudhary 80kg.

Youth women: Nivedita Karki 48kg, Tamanna 50kg, Renu 52kg, Tanisha Lamba 54kg, Prachi 57kg, Shaheen Gill 60kg, Ravina 63kg, Priyanka 66kg, Pranjal Yadav 70kg, Muskan 75kg.

