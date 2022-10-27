INDIA

‘Strongly object to language used for CM’, AAP slams Delhi L-G over Chhath Puja row

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena cautioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against “misleading” and “premature publicity” regarding ‘Chhath Puja’, AAP on Thursday hit back objecting to the language used for the CM.

The AAP said, “We strongly object to the language used by L-G for Hon’ble CM.” The party alleged that the L-G was lowering the dignity of the chair that he occupies by publicly abusing the CM every day.

The L-G on Wednesday had approved to celebrate Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna while advising Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against “misleading and premature publicity” over the issue.

Reacting to this, the party said, “We strongly object to the language used by L-G for Hon’ble CM. He is lowering the dignity of the chair he occupies by publicly abusing the CM everyday. CM is an elected representative who has been elected for the third consecutive time with historic margins.”

The party further said that L-G Saxena “has no business to publicly reprimand CM everyday”.

“The LG is hungry for cheap publicity and wants to see his name in newspapers everyday,” the party alleged.

“This is seriously problematic as it violates the basic principles of the scheme of governance. The premature publicity of the decision creates interest and thus influences the decision-making process independently in the matter which is extremely sensitive as it relates to religious beliefs and practices of a large section of people,” the statement from L-G office said on Wednesday after approving the Chhath Puja at the designated Ghats on the Yamuna Bank.

