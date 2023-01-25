A structure raised by the wife of a former J&K minister and National Conference leader in Budgam district was demolished by authorities on Wednesday.

Official sources said that a team of revenue officials, accompanied by police demolished a concrete structure raised by the wife of Ali Mohammad Sagar, in Humhama residential area near the Srinagar International airport in Budgam.

“The structure was raised illegally on state land occupied by Sagar’s wife adjacent to her house which is on proprietary land.

“This structure was being used as a guard room for the security personnel by the former minister’s family,” a source said.

