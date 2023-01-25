INDIA

Structure raised by former J&K minister’s wife demolished

NewsWire
0
0

A structure raised by the wife of a former J&K minister and National Conference leader in Budgam district was demolished by authorities on Wednesday.

Official sources said that a team of revenue officials, accompanied by police demolished a concrete structure raised by the wife of Ali Mohammad Sagar, in Humhama residential area near the Srinagar International airport in Budgam.

“The structure was raised illegally on state land occupied by Sagar’s wife adjacent to her house which is on proprietary land.

“This structure was being used as a guard room for the security personnel by the former minister’s family,” a source said.

20230125-175201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tourists throng Hampi’s open museum after Covid curbs lifted

    Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED by 11 a.m.

    Advisory issued for last Friday of Ramzan

    PM to inaugurate Tent City in Varanasi