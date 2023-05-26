ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Struggling with rare neurological disorder, Celine Dion cancels world tour

NewsWire
0
1

Celine Dion has cancelled all 2023 and 2024 dates on her “Courage” world tour due to her ongoing struggle with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome, reports ‘Variety’. These dates had been rescheduled from 2022.

Making the announcement on Instagram, quoted by ‘Variety’, the pop star said on Friday: “It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Dion had completed 52 dates of the “Courage” tour, which launched in September of 2019, before it was postponed due to the pandemic, notes ‘Variety’. She has not performed a concert since then, due to her condition.

Stiff Person Syndrome is a progressive neurological and autoimmune disorder that affects the brain and the spinal cord. Symptoms include muscle rigidity or spasming, which can affect one area or the entire body, enlargement of the muscles and difficulties walking or moving. There is no cure. The rare ailment affects approximately one in a million people.

20230526-211203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    James Cameron reveals his team wrote 4 movies before beginning ‘The...

    50 Cent to adapt Eminem’s 2002 film ‘8 Mile’ into TV...

    BTS is the world’s top artist

    Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler