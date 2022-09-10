England’s veteran bowler Stuart Board has become the joint-second most successful pacer in cricket history after equalling Glenn McGrath during the third Test against South Africa here on Saturday.

Broad claimed 4-41 in 12.2 overs as South Africa were bundled out for 118 in their first innings of the Test on what is the third day of the match as the first day was washed out by rain and the second was abandoned due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But the four wickets on Saturday helped Broad move to 563 wickets in Test cricket, the same as Australian great McGrath.

On Saturday, Board claimed the wickets of Ryan Rickelton (11), Khaya Zondo, Keshav Maharaj (18) and Anrich Nortje (7) as the 36-year-old pacer took his tally to 563 wickets from 292 innings of 159 Test matches at an average of 27.84.

McGrath has taken 563 wickets in 124 Tests at an average of 21.64.

Overall, he is sixth on the list of most successful Test bowlers behind Sri Lanka’s Muthiah Muralitharan (800), late Australian spinner Shane Warne (708), compatriot Jimmy Anderson (665) and McGrath (563).

20220910-233204