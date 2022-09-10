SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Stuart Broad joins McGrath as the second most successful pacer in Tests

NewsWire
0
0

England’s veteran bowler Stuart Board has become the joint-second most successful pacer in cricket history after equalling Glenn McGrath during the third Test against South Africa here on Saturday.

Broad claimed 4-41 in 12.2 overs as South Africa were bundled out for 118 in their first innings of the Test on what is the third day of the match as the first day was washed out by rain and the second was abandoned due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But the four wickets on Saturday helped Broad move to 563 wickets in Test cricket, the same as Australian great McGrath.

On Saturday, Board claimed the wickets of Ryan Rickelton (11), Khaya Zondo, Keshav Maharaj (18) and Anrich Nortje (7) as the 36-year-old pacer took his tally to 563 wickets from 292 innings of 159 Test matches at an average of 27.84.

McGrath has taken 563 wickets in 124 Tests at an average of 21.64.

Overall, he is sixth on the list of most successful Test bowlers behind Sri Lanka’s Muthiah Muralitharan (800), late Australian spinner Shane Warne (708), compatriot Jimmy Anderson (665) and McGrath (563).

20220910-233204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand’s Blundell ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

    New South Wales to tweak rules to ensure SCG Test is...

    IPL 2021 postponed with immediate effect: BCCI

    We really need to start with five or six teams: Smriti...