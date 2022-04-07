INDIA

Student apprehended after 5-year-old crushed to death in Delhi’s Dwarka

A Class 10 student was apprehended by the Delhi police on Thursday for allegedly crushing a five-year-old to death with his bike in Chhawla area of Delhi’s Dwarka.

The victim’s grandfather and his younger brother (3-year-old) also suffered severe injuries in the accident that took place after the accused rammed his bike into the victim’s scooty.

Earlier, the family of the deceased had alleged murder and road rage.

“A 15-year-old has been apprehended from Najafgarh area in this connection. He is currently studying in Class 10. On Wednesday, the juvenile along with his friend was returning to home from gym on a motorcycle when his bike hit the victims’ scooty from the back,” said the police.

“After which the juvenile also fall on the roadside and fell unconscious and when he gain consciousness he ran away from the spot. Other juvenile who was sitting on back seat also ran away,” added the police.

Later the juvenile was apprehended following a tip off.

Mohit, the father of the deceased Vidit, had alleged that his son was murdered. He works with Food Corporation of India and is currently posted in Punjab.

“My two sons along with their grandfather went to nearby park. They were returning home when this happened. They were coming on a scooty at the time of the incident,”

Mohit had said.

20220408-012004

