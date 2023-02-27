INDIALIFESTYLE

Student arrested in UP for taking exam on behalf of younger brother

NewsWire
0
0

A BA student has been arrested for taking the art paper of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Board examination on behalf of his younger brother in Unnao district.

The accused, identified as Shadab of Sherpur Qalan, said that he appeared for the examination as his younger brother’s drawing is “poor”.

Shadab reached the examination centre, Shakuntala Devi Kashiram Vidyalaya in Mustafabad, during the first shift.

After about half-an-hour, a static magistrate reached the centre with a team.

During verification, the team found that Shadab was taking the examination in place of the actual candidate, Muqeem.

Shadab told the static magistrate Ram Lakhan that his younger brother’s drawing was poor, therefore, he decided to appear on his behalf.

The team handed over Shadab to the police.

After interrogation, a case was registered against Shadab on the complaint of centre in charge Varsharani Mishra.

Inspector, Kotwali, Gyanendra Singh said that the accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint.

“Investigations are underway. The accused has been booked under charges of fraud, impersonation and cheating,” the inspector said.

The centre in charge said that efforts were on to find out if Shadab had appeared for any other paper in place of his brother.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage for verification,” she said.

20230227-130403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Los Angeles-based band makes a song cover on Srivalli; Rashmika Mandanna...

    BJP takes jibe at Cong after arrest of 3 J’khand MLAs

    ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ promises to be a fun-filled family entertainer

    Apple ditches physical SIM tray in new iPhone 14 series in...