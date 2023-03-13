INDIALIFESTYLE

Student bodies stage protest in Manipur seeking NRC implementation

NewsWire
0
0

A total of six student bodies led by the All Manipur Students’ Union on Monday staged a protest here, demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, and setting up Manipur State Population Commission.

The agitating students claimed that there had been an “abnormal surge” of the population in the state’s hill areas, rampant cultivation of poppy, and encroachment of reserve forest areas.

During the protest on Monday, the police had to resort to cane-charging when the agitating students tried to storm into the official residence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and marched to Raj Bhawan.

According to the students, the influx of outsiders from both inside and outside the country, including people from Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh, significantly affected the identity, culture, economy, administration and environment of Manipur.

The students’ organisations also demanded detecting and deporting illegal immigrants from Manipur.

“We are not against any community or religion but we want to protect our land, environment, and indigenous communities from the adverse effects of illegal settlements,” said a spokesperson for the student bodies.

After the Manipur Assembly had earlier last year adopted a private member resolution to establish a population commission in Manipur, the state cabinet approved the establishment of the Manipur State Population Commission.

However, the required official process is yet to start for the functioning of the commission.

20230313-191404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Traffic Inspector thrashed in south Delhi

    BJP Karnataka MP objects to Aamir Khan’s advice on bursting crackers...

    Equities recover previous losses led by gains in media, realty, metal...

    Punjab attracts investment of Rs 30,000 crore: Mann