Student dies after school main gate falls on her in Gujarat’s Dahod

An eight-year-old school student died after the main gate of the school crashed on her, police said on Monday.

The Rampura village Primary School’s chief teacher has been suspended with immediate effect following the incident.

According to Dahod District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) Mayur Parekh, “On December 20, Rampura village primary school student Asmita Mohaniya was waiting near school compound, when the main gate fell on her. She had suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the Dahod government hospital. Considering her critical condition, she was shifted to Ahmedabad government hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.”

On December 21, the officer, along with other officers, had paid a visit to the Rampura village primary school and suspended chief teacher Savitriben Rathod with immediate effect.

An inquiry is constituted in the incident, as in the beginning of every academic year, school building and electrical supplies and other facilities and the report is to be submitted to DPEO’s office, there was no complaint about the school’s maingate condition. Two Taluka Primary Education Officers (TPEO) will be conducting an inquiry into the incident.

Post this incident, Parekh has instructed all TPEOs of the district to carry out fresh inspections of all government run primary schools and its infrastructure and submit reports.

According to the government norms, if a student suffers injuries or dies because of an accident on school premises, the family is entitled Rs 50,000 compensation. Parekh said, after collecting Asmita’s medical reports, post-mortem report, an application will be moved to the state secretariat for the approval of compensation.

