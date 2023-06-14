INDIALIFESTYLE

Student dies as balcony of Ranchi University’s library collapses

A student died after the balcony of the central library of Ranchi University collapsed on Wednesday.

The deceased student has been identified as Santosh, a resident of Ramgarh in Jharkhand. The incident took place around 11 a.m.

As per information, like every day, Santosh had reached the library located in the Morhabadi campus of the university to study and was parking his bicycle outside the library, when the balcony of the building collapsed. He suffered injuries and was being taken to the hospital by his friends, but died on the way.

Meanwhile, hundreds of angry students blocked the road near the library, protesting and raising slogans against the university administration.

As the news of the incident spread, a large number of students gathered. They charged that “This incident happened because of the negligence of the university administration. Along with the university library, hostels and many buildings are in dilapidated condition. But even after repeated requests, the university administration did not get them repaired and finally an innocent student lost his life today.”

The protestors are demanding Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family of the student and a government job for one of the family members.

